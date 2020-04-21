Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Stars Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stars Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of TSG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stars Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Stars Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

