Storeum (STO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Million

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 827.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. Storeum has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $130,431.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded 6,197.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000271 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002218 BTC.

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

