SunTrust Banks Cuts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $15.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a negative rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 953,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,226,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,078,000 after purchasing an additional 903,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.