SunTrust Banks Lowers Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $102.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.80.

NYSE:EXR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.28. 37,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,390. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $122,069,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

