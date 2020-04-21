SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 20.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 6,099,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,898. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

