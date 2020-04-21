TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEG. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.27 ($25.90).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching €18.52 ($21.53). 373,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a twelve month high of €25.18 ($29.28). The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.