TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 2,822,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,740. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in TEGNA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,329,000 after buying an additional 159,453 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after acquiring an additional 957,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,515,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

