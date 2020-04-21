The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCKT. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

HCKT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 123,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in The Hackett Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

