Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.62. 2,183,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,037. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $342.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.