TheStreet Lowers Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 12,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry M. Saeger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 17.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

