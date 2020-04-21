Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 0.8%

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 18,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 346,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. Timkensteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timkensteel by 1,403.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

