TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after acquiring an additional 759,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 9,031,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,868. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

