Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 2,423,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

