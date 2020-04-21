Total (EPA:FP) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.12 ($46.65).

FP traded down €1.17 ($1.36) during trading on Monday, reaching €29.70 ($34.53). 9,637,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.33.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

