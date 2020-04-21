Total (EPA:FP) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.12 ($46.65).

FP traded down €1.17 ($1.36) on Monday, reaching €29.70 ($34.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,637,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.33.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

