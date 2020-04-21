Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 555,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $78,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $146.61. 4,144,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

