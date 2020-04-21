Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

