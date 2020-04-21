Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,811 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.50. 74,300,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,595,758. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

