Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $346,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.34. 8,215,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

