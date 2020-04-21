Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 88 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

