TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $141.62. 1,235,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,838. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

