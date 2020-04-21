TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $6.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.76. 218,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.69. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

