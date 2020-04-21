TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total value of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,951. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $192.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

