TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.6% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

WMT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,297,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,263. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

