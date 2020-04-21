TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,826. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

