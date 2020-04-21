TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. 19,925,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

