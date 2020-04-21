TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $584,662,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $70,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $21.70 on Tuesday, hitting $496.63. The stock had a trading volume of 909,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,119. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

