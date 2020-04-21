TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $5,918,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. 12,014,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.