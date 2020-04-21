TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 9,624,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,919,540. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

