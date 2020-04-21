Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Up 24.3% on Strong Earnings

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) rose 24.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $12.91, approximately 1,786,023 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 603% from the average daily volume of 253,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSC. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Riddle purchased 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,886.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tristate Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

