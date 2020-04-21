TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 3,633,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,383. The firm has a market cap of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.86. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 555,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 249,031 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

