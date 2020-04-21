U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

