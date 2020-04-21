U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 2.7%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 41,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,973,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

