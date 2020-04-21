UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.59 ($50.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

