Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.83 ($57.95).

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit