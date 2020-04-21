Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,496,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

