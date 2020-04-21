Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,282,757 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $187,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,379,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

