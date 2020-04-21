Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 257.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.08. 943,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

