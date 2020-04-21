Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.95. 6,509,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

