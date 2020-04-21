Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.45. 6,363,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

