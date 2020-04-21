Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 229,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 889,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.45. 6,363,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,150,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.