Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 183.38 ($2.41).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 5.14 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 105.86 ($1.39). 69,059,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.40. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

