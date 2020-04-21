Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €163.32 ($189.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €8.24 ($9.58) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €116.50 ($135.47). 1,745,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €117.37 and a 200 day moving average of €158.74. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

