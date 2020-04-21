Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €46.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.90 ($54.53) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.80 ($69.53) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.74 ($63.65).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.87 ($1.01) during trading on Monday, reaching €44.45 ($51.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49. Vonovia has a one year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a one year high of €54.48 ($63.35).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

