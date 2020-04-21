Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $129.85. 8,125,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.