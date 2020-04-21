Wameja (LON:WJA) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Wameja (LON:WJA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WJA traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4.70 ($0.06). The stock had a trading volume of 689,870 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.31. Wameja has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.87 ($0.10).

Get Wameja alerts:

Wameja Company Profile

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wameja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wameja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.