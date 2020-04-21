Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

HCC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.