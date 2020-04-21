WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.42 on Monday, hitting $327.16. 1,717,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

