WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. 17,216,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,307,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.