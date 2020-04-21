WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,215,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,874. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

